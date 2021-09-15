Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

