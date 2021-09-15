Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $542.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $559.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.06 and a 200 day moving average of $421.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $25,985,459 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

