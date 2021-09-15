Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

