Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.19 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,278,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,530 shares of company stock valued at $61,057,997 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

