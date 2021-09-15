KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

