Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 152,815 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

