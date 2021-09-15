Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

