Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,888 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

