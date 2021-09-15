Ethic Inc. Buys 638 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST opened at $452.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.21 and its 200 day moving average is $353.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

