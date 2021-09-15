Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,801 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.