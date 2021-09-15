Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $413,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

