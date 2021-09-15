92 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day moving average is $309.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
