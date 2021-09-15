92 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day moving average is $309.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

