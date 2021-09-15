South State Corp Has $281,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

South State Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

