iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after acquiring an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

