Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

