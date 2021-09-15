Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Global Payments by 68.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

