Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.62 and its 200-day moving average is $291.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.