Empirical Finance LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

