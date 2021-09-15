ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $472,564.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 49,259,501 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.