JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 383

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN stock opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -18.75. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 339.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.88.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.