Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $123.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $31,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.47 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $120.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

