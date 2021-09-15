Analysts Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price at $26.16

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $24.46 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

