FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $301,000.

