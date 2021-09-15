Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

