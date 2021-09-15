The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $37.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

