Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $155.00

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $124.58 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.