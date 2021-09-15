Smith Moore & CO. Has $977,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

