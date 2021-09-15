Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

RNP stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.