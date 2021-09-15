Smith Moore & CO. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

