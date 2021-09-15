Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

