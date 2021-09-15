Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

