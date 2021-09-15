Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Drops By 72.7%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $545,928 in the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

