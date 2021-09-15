Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

