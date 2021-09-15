Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $26.09.

