NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NMHLY opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. NMC Health has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
NMC Health Company Profile
Further Reading: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.