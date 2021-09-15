NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NMHLY opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. NMC Health has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Get NMC Health alerts:

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.