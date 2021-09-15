BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.84

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.84 ($44.52) and traded as low as €36.20 ($42.59). BayWa Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €36.20 ($42.59), with a volume of 6,979 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.