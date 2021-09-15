FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
FCEL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
