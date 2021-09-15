FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCEL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

