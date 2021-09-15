Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.42

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.42 ($34.61) and traded as low as €28.33 ($33.33). Accor shares last traded at €28.34 ($33.34), with a volume of 452,759 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.96.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.