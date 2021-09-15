Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.29

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €75.29 ($88.58) and traded as low as €72.10 ($84.82). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.65 ($85.47), with a volume of 16,661 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.74.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

