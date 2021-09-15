Empirical Finance LLC Invests $883,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

