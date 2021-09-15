Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

