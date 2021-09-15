Empirical Finance LLC Invests $812,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,243,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

