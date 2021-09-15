Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.