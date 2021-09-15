Ethic Inc. Purchases 26,808 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASX. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

