Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 247,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.