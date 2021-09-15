ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASX stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

