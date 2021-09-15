Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,559.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,339.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

