Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 2,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.