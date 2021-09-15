Wolfe Research Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Market Perform

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSU. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.47. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

