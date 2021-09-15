Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Tops $8,606.60

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,606.60 and approximately $116.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

